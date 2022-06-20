Called Beyond Adventures brings fishing to children with disabilities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From hunting to fishing, Called Beyond Adventures brings outdoor adventures to children with developmental and physical disabilities.

The organization is based out of Ketchum, but they bring outdoor adventures to kids all across Idaho.

Their latest trip was to Twin Falls to teach kids to learn how to fish at the Rock Creek RV Park pond.

Each child is paired up with a volunteer who gives them individual attention and instruction.

The director of Called Beyond says all of the adventures are for the entire family.

“My favorite part personally is, I love to watch the moms and dads be able to experience this with them, and for us to help them do that, and to watch these kids light up, and experience creation and be outdoors,” said Aby Rinella, with Called Beyond Adventures.

Called Beyond is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and volunteers.

For this specific adventure, they partnered up with the Fish and Game.

One father says he is so glad his son was able to participate.

“So Called Beyond works at helping adults and children who don’t normally have the capacity to hunt and fish and do all those things, to get those opportunities,” said Shannon Van Horn.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.