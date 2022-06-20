CSI to host job fair for medical professionals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The health care career fair is taking place this Thursday at the Health Sciences Health Services building at the College of Southern Idaho from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Job opportunities, from pharmacy technicians to health insurance to registered nurses, will be hiring candidates.

The job fair is an opportunity for people who are interested in getting into the workforce to apply for the job right on the spot.

“There is going to be 16 employers, and I do encourage the audience, the employees, to come ready to interview because the employers are going to be ready to interview and hopefully offer some jobs, some positions on the spot,” said Oscar Escobedo with the Department of Labor.

There are also opportunities for someone to further their knowledge or to get a certificate in a certain profession as well through this career fair.

