Advertisement

CSI to host job fair for medical professionals

There are also opportunities for someone to further their knowledge
(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The health care career fair is taking place this Thursday at the Health Sciences Health Services building at the College of Southern Idaho from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Job opportunities, from pharmacy technicians to health insurance to registered nurses, will be hiring candidates.

The job fair is an opportunity for people who are interested in getting into the workforce to apply for the job right on the spot.

“There is going to be 16 employers, and I do encourage the audience, the employees, to come ready to interview because the employers are going to be ready to interview and hopefully offer some jobs, some positions on the spot,” said Oscar Escobedo with the Department of Labor.

There are also opportunities for someone to further their knowledge or to get a certificate in a certain profession as well through this career fair.

For more information about the fair, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Called Beyond Adventures brings fishing to children with disabilities
Called Beyond Adventures brings fishing to children with disabilities
High gas prices continue to affect Idahoans
US average dips below $5 mark, but Idaho gas prices keep climbing
Fit and Well Idaho: Community Grants
Fit and Well Idaho: Community Grants