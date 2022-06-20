Democratic candidate for Idaho Governor visits Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stephen Heidt was in Twin Falls on Monday to talk to prospective voters about how he could best represent them.

The goal, Heidt’s team says, is to spend time on Idaho’s main streets talking to business owners and residents about the challenges they face.

Heidt says he believes that all Idahoans have faced challenges over the past few years and tells KMVT that the goal of his platform is to show all of Idaho that he wants to speak up for you.

“I need to find out what Twin Falls, how they feel they can be represented come November if I’m going to represent them at all,” said Heidt.

Heidt and his team will be continuing to tour around the state all throughout the summer, with stops in eastern and central Idaho upcoming.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.