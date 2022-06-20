Advertisement

Democratic candidate for Idaho Governor visits Twin Falls

Heidt visits Twin Falls on Monday, June 20th
Heidt visits Twin Falls on Monday, June 20th(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stephen Heidt was in Twin Falls on Monday to talk to prospective voters about how he could best represent them.

The goal, Heidt’s team says, is to spend time on Idaho’s main streets talking to business owners and residents about the challenges they face.

Heidt says he believes that all Idahoans have faced challenges over the past few years and tells KMVT that the goal of his platform is to show all of Idaho that he wants to speak up for you.

“I need to find out what Twin Falls, how they feel they can be represented come November if I’m going to represent them at all,” said Heidt.

Heidt and his team will be continuing to tour around the state all throughout the summer, with stops in eastern and central Idaho upcoming.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Firework stands pop up around southern Idaho
CSI to host job fair for medical professionals
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Called Beyond Adventures brings fishing to children with disabilities
Called Beyond Adventures brings fishing to children with disabilities