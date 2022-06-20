Firework stands pop up around southern Idaho

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fixture each summer in southern Idaho has returned. In preparation for the Fourth of July, firework stands have begun popping up all around the Magic Valley.

“We will open June 23 and we will be open until Fourth of July, (and) closing on Fourth of July, of course,” said Nancy Torres, manager of Family Fun Fireworks.

Torres and her family are running Family Fun Fireworks this summer and they hope to use their stand to supply a fun and safe Fourth of July for the people of the Magic Valley.

“We make sure that we sell anything that is legal and make sure that we let people know that as long as they’re being safe we can have fun. Have fun and be safe at the same time,” said Jose Flores of Family Fun Fireworks.

Fire officials say that recent moisture could be beneficial to preventing fire this summer, but don’t want people to overlook the inherent risks of the holiday.

“If it turns out really dry now and all those grasses dry up and become flammable, this Fourth of July could be a very busy year,” said Filer Fire Chief Steven Mullen.

Mullen says if you plan on hosting a holiday party, you should keep an eye on the weather over the next few weeks and evaluate the conditions before deciding whether or not to include fireworks in your celebration.

“They need to look at the property they’re on and what is around them. If there is a lot of dry grass or bushes around close to where they are setting off fireworks, those are very susceptible to catching fire,” Mullen said.

Mullen says using only legal fireworks paired with a few simple precautions could help ensure southern Idaho avoids a dangerous Fourth of July.

“It takes a little bit of preplanning and have a garden hose close by, or a bucket of water, and be prepared just in case,” he said.

