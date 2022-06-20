Advertisement

ITD seeks public comment on charging stations in Idaho

The meeting will take place on June 21
(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public comment on the future of electric vehicle charging stations in the Gem State.

ITD is inviting area municipalities, residents, and business owners to provide them feedback on where they should be built, with special consideration given to Idaho interstates and highways.

The meeting will take place on June 21 at the CSI Human Services Building. Doors will open at noon.

More information about the project can be found here.

