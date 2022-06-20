US average dips below $5 mark, but Idaho gas prices keep climbing

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After 20-cent and 18-cent jumps in the last two weeks, soaring Idaho gas prices slowed this week, while the national average reversed course – at least temporarily.

AAA says that the current average price for regular in the Gem State is $5.17 per gallon, which is seven cents more than a week ago and 57 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $4.98, which is three cents less than a week ago and 39 cents more than a month ago.

“Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.”

