Biden administration to provide Idaho with millions in water project funding

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of the Interior is providing millions of dollars in funding for water efficiency projects in southern Idaho.

$2 million of President Biden’s infrastructure bill will go towards water and energy efficiency projects with the hope of preserving local water supplies amid a drought in the Gem State.

As part of the funding, North Side Pumping Company will decommission two pumping plants that are approximately 100 years old to install 25 small-scale high-efficiency pump stations equipped with a flow meter and a variable frequency drive.

86,000 feet of polyvinyl chloride pipe between 2 and 15 inches will also be included in the piping, allowing the company to abandon 14.5 miles of unlined irrigation canal.

The Department of the Interior expects this will result in an annual water savings of 6,286 acre-feet currently being lost due to seepage.

“Delivering water more efficiently is key to helping Western communities become more resilient to drought. These community-led projects are an example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law supports our work to minimize drought impacts and develop long-term solutions to facilitate water conservation and economic growth,” said Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton.

“These grants represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to meet the long-term adaptation for drought and a changing climate.”

14 projects in eight states in the western United States will receive $25.5 million in funding to improve water use efficiency.

