On campus chapel breaks ground for North Canyon Medical Center

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After years of fundraising and planning, the North Canyon Medical Center has officially broken ground on the site of their on-campus chapel.

After reaching a preliminary fundraising goal, the hospital is ready to begin work on a 600-square-foot chapel.

Much of the fundraising effort was organized by the Friends of North Canyon, whose president, Joe Bingham, says the goal of the chapel is to provide a safe space for those who are experiencing the many emotions the hospital can evoke.

“The hospital is typically a place of either real happiness when you get to have a new baby, or real sadness when perhaps you lose a loved one. We wanted a place that would accommodate both those types of life events,” Bingham said.

Barring construction and product delays, the North Canyon Medical Center hopes to have the chapel doors open by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.