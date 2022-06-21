Decision notice to mitigate lingering effects of Badger Fire signed

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The USDA announced on Tuesday the signing of a decision notice for an environmental notice for post-fire management actions in the area affected by the Badger Fire.

The 2020 fire burned more than 72,000 acres in southern Idaho.

The management will include weed treatments, shrub planting, conifer seedling planting, salvage logging, seeding, recreation infrastructure maintenance, and replacement, rebuilding fences for livestock grazing, and road and trail maintenance, according to the USDA.

It is hoped these actions will help restore range and grazing infrastructure in the area as well as recreational opportunities that existed before the fire.

“We appreciate all of the help and assistance from stakeholders, partners and interested publics who helped the Minidoka Ranger District develop a proposed action” stated Kevin Draper, district ranger of the Minidoka Ranger District.

“We are thankful as well for all of the partner help in implementation of Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) projects, seeding and planting, invasive plant treatments, and stabilization projects that we completed and would not have been possible without the assistance from partners.” Draper continued.

The signed notice can be found here.

