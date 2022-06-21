Gooding County crash injures 1

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Tuesday morning crash injured one person in Gooding County.

Idaho State Police say a vehicle collision occurred just before noon at the intersection of S 1700 E and E 2950 S in Gooding County.

They say a 31-year-old man from Rupert was driving a semi pulling an empty trail going northbound on 1700 E when he collided with a 34-year-old from Gooding County driving a Dodge Ram pickup.

Police say the driver of the semi appeared to have run the stop sign, and both vehicles caught fire. The driver of the pickup was airlifted to the hospital, while the driver of the semi was not.

The intersection remains blocked. The investigation remains ongoing.

