Advertisement

Idaho to sell ‘high-end’ island in Payette Lake near McCall

Valley County commissioners opposed the sale
(Google Maps)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.

The island has five lots, with one leased. State officials plan to offer the lots individually or the island as a whole and take whichever brings in the most money.

The state constitution requires the Land Board to maximize financial return over the long term, benefitting mainly public schools. State land managers say the island is underperforming, and selling it is in the state’s best interest.

Officials said only two of the five lots are capable of having a septic system, limiting the value of three of the lots and likely making selling the entire island as a whole the best option.

Valley County commissioners opposed the sale and asked for more time so they could ask for donations so the county could buy the island. Commissioners also proposed a possible land swap for county land.

But the board moved ahead with the auction.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Research from University of Idaho finds connection between ag chemicals and cancer in adults
Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans will prepare to embark on nationwide travel this Fourth of...
More than 285,000 Idahoans to travel for Fourth of July despite gas prices
Monday evening's online weather update {6/20/2022}
The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho