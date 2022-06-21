More than 285,000 Idahoans to travel for Fourth of July despite gas prices

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to AAA, the Fourth of July holiday will go out with a bang this year, as nearly 48 million Americans, including 285,000 Idahoans, take a trip to see family and fireworks over the long weekend. That’s more than 14% of the population.

AAA projects a nearly 4% increase in travel, or 1.7 million additional people, from a year ago, with volumes nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels despite soaring gas prices that are well over the $5 mark in many parts of the country, pricey plane tickets, and higher hotel room rates.

“Consumer confidence is pretty shaky, and prices at the pump are unbelievably painful, but the people who are bound and determined to go on vacation are moving forward with their plans, even if they have to spend more to do it,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“You might not see much steak on the grill over the holiday, but people are still trying to put the money together for a burger and a dog with their loved ones,” he continued.

