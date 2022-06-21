Research from University of Idaho finds connection between ag chemicals and cancer in adults

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New research from the University of Idaho alleges a connection between agricultural chemicals and cancer in adults.

Their research found the connection in Idaho as well as 11 states throughout the western United States.

Researchers analyzed federal and state health and agriculture data and found a relationship between cancer incidence and pesticide application in Idaho’s 44 counties, as well as 459 counties in the western U.S.

Metam, the most predominant fumigant identified in research, was found to be associated with cancer in Idaho adults. The fumigant is commonly used as a fumigant to control weeds, weed seeds, fungi, nematodes, and soil insects.

The cancer incidence rate was more closely associated with fumigants used in western states producing food such as vegetables and fruit rather than in states using mostly herbicides.

