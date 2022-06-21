Road construction causes delays heading in to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Driving into Twin Falls from Jerome County, traffic is being diverted to one lane, causing major slowdowns in that area.

It’s part of a rehabilitation project on Blue Lakes Blvd between the Perrine Bridge and Pole Line Road.

“Work was originally planned to go on at night, but in the last few days, we’ve encountered an issue with our storm water drainage that wasn’t expected and that’s just something that, unfortunately, occasionally happens with some of our construction projects,” said Jessica Williams with the Idaho Transportation Department.

Because of that, crews are now working 24 hours a day to fix the problem.

“We want to as quickly as possible, get that back open to two lanes during the day and then proceed again with our nighttime work schedule,” said Williams.

Jamalyn Davis, who lives in Wendell, says she was shocked to see the traffic backed up on Monday.

“When you kind of bottleneck your entrance into Twin Falls, it really backs everything up,” she said. “Because yesterday, I left around 12:30, and (Highway) 93 was backed up past the stoplight right before the freeway.”

The Idaho Transportation Department says in the summer months when road work is more common, it’s generally a good idea to give yourself a little bit more time and pack your patience when traveling to your destinations.

“We would like them to continue in two lanes of travel as they reach that merge point because that will open up traffic and help alleviate congestion. And then we ask that drivers are courteous and allow drivers to merge seamlessly in,” said Williams.

They hope to be back to the night shift only by the end of this week.

