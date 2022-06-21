Advertisement

State Dept confirms death of 2nd American in Ukraine war

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in Gorenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 6, 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is confirming the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine who is believed to be only the second American to have been killed in the conflict there.

The department said Tuesday that Stephen Zabielski had died in Ukraine and that it is in touch with his family to provide consular support and assistance. “Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further,” it said.

The department did not provide a date or the circumstances of his death but an obituary published in his hometown newspaper said Zabielski, 53, had died on May 15. The Recorder in Amsterdam, New York, where Zabielski had lived until 2018, said he had been killed while fighting in the village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine.

Zabielski is at least the second American to have been killed in combat in Ukraine. In late April, Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old former Marine from Tennessee was killed fighting in Ukraine.

In brief comments about Zabielski, the State Department reiterated longstanding advice it has given to Americans not to travel to Ukraine for any reason due to the fighting.

Ukrainian forces perform the task of disposing of unexploded munitions dropped across the region during Russian airstrikes. (CNN, National Guard of Ukraine)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
Pedestrian crossing sign in Twin Falls
Twin Falls mom calls for change following son’s accident
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Archaeologists discover historic shipwreck on Oregon coast.
LOOK: Pieces of historic shipwreck discovered on west coast
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
Stephen T. Colbert is seen Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles in this file photo. The...
Stephen Colbert says ‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry’
FILE PHOTO - The move announced Tuesday affects more than 16,000 firefighters and comes as much...
Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters