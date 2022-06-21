Twin Falls Animal Shelter reminds people to not be mindful of their pets for the Fourth of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before you light off any fireworks this Fourth of July season, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is reminding people of our furry friends.

Many dogs and cats don’t like loud noises and the loud noises that fireworks make often scare the dogs and cats causing them to be very anxious around the holiday.

It’s important to plan ahead of time leading up to the holiday.

Always make sure your dog and cat are microchipped, in case they get out, they will be able to get back to you.

A collar with a name tag is a great idea for a dog and playing some white noise in the background, such as a TV show or a calming radio station can help them during this time.

If your dog does get out, call the animal shelter right away.

“Just make sure that you contact the shelter the minute you know that they are missing,” said Debbie Blackwood with the shelter. “And also if you see a frightened animal racing around make sure to call animal control, maybe animal control can pick them up and rescue them before a motorist might accidentally hit them.”

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter says now is the perfect time to prepare for the holiday, because you still have time to get your animal everything it needs to stay calm during the festivities.

