Twin Falls residents voice their thoughts on proposed charging stations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A plan to use federal infrastructure funding to bring more electric vehicle charging stations to major roadways in Idaho is underway.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Transportation Department made a stop in Twin Falls as part of a tour of the Gem State to learn about the concerns drivers have about potential stations in the area.

In attendance were a group of EV owners who shared ideas about the best locations for charging stations and the biggest obstacles for successfully traveling the state in cars dependent on those locations.

For ITD, these conversations are essential.

“To work through some of these bigger issues about where is the power available, where is the demand for these, where are the missing links on the interstate, on key state highways; those types of things,” said Matt Moore with ITD Governmental Affairs.

These public comments are step one of the plan. After being submitted to the federal grant program ITD will work in concert with the national program to select the best locations and fund the project.

“It’s a federal grant funding program, so 80% of the cost is paid for with federal dollars and 20% will be paid by either a local agency, a city, county, or tribe whoever that may be, or a private entrepreneur that would be interested in citing that on their property,” Moore said.

Public comments need to be submitted to the federal program by Aug 1. More information about the program can be found here.

