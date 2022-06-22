Behind the Business: Always Developing Leader

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As someone who’s worked with a lot of local businesses, J.J. Shawver knows the difficulty of finding that work-life balance.

“I have seen the need to really, to coach people in their leadership roles,” Shawver said. During his time working with local businesses, he saw people were struggling.

“The more people that I talked to, the more that I found out that people do not have mentor figures in their lives,” he said.

That’s when he saw the opportunity to bring a unique vision to southern Idaho.

“It’s something that is relatively new to the Twin Falls area. A lot of places around the United States are doing this, and they’ve been doing this for years, but tit’s something that I feel like the Twin Falls area has not really tapped into yet.”

Each person working with Shawver will receive an experience that’s unique to the individual.

“I like to schedule a first initial consultation, find out where the individual is, and then really be able to tailor a program that’s going to work for them,” said Shawver.

The main part of the program? having a mentor readily available.

“When I was going to school, I always had a lot of mentors growing up, and still to this day have mentors, that I meet with and talk to on a regular basis,” Shawver said.

The company will also put on a podcast that is free and available to the public on their Facebook page.

“It’s gonna be based about leadership and how to get that right rhythm to life, and having that work-life balance,” said Shawver.

