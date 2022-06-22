Advertisement

Free meals to be made available to Idaho children over the summer

There are no income requirements
The program provides food to kids during the summer
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho will be providing free meals to children this summer through their Summer Food Service Program.

The service provides free meals and snacks to children aged between 1 and 18 years old at various locations statewide.

“This program does so much more than provide healthy meals,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Making our schools a central hub – even during the summer months – keeps Idaho’s students and families engaged in our educational communities. And, as we all know, although our kids take a break for the summer, hunger certainly does not.”

Food sites have already begun to pop up around the state of Idaho. To find one near you, text FOOD to 877-877, call the Idaho Care Line at 2-1-1; or go to the U.S.D.A.’s Find Meals for Kids map which can be found here.

The program aims to help bridge the nutrition gap for kids across Idaho during the school summer break. Last year, they served more than 4.1 million meals and snacks at more than 250 sites in Idaho.

There are no income requirements, and many meal sites also offer games and reading activities as well.

