Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding County Sheriff’s Department is confirming a deputy was injured in Tuesday morning’s crash.

The crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of S 1700 E and E 2950 S in Gooding County.

In a Facebook post, the Department says deputy Eric Swanson was involved in the crash and suffered “significant injuries.”

Swanson was life-flighted to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls and then to Idaho Falls. The Department says Swanson is in good spirits but has a long road to recovery.

They invite members of the public who would like to help Swanson to contact the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office.

