Gordy’s HWY 30 music festival kicks off in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Tonight is not the only summer concert kicking off on Wednesday night. Thousands of country music fans are at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for Gordy’s HWY 30 music festival.

Over the next four days, over 35 country music performers will be on the stage with the show getting kicked off Wednesday night with Granger Smith and Lainey Wilson, among others.

Gordy Schroeder tells KMVT fans can expect many of the HWY 30 music festival staples but promises this year is even better than in the past.

“Same ol’ stuff, but 2.0,” he said. “We moved the crowd back, moved the beer garden, we’ve got a lot more vendors, a lot more things. We’re expecting an amazing crowd; we’ve got Lainey Wilson and Granger Smith today (Wednesday) and it’s just going to be awesome all week long.”

Schroeder says tickets are still available both online and at the door.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.