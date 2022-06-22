Holbrook, Gerry Edford

RUPERT—Gerry Edford Holbrook, a 75-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and kids.

Gerry was born July 6, 1946, in Burley, Idaho, to Keith Edford Holbrook and Cynthia Juanita Poindexter. He was the oldest of three children. They moved to Homedale, Idaho, where he later graduated in 1965. He then joined the U.S. Army National Guard right out of high school.

Gerry moved back to Rupert where he lived with his grandmother, Myrtle Poindexter, while working at Parker’s Laundry in Rupert. He then worked at Hanzel’s Chevrolet in 1967. At that time he was a member of Rupert First Christian Church, where he met his beautiful, loving wife of 53 years, Peggy McCathron. Together, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho, and attended Idaho State University. In 1970, they moved back to Rupert and Gerry began working for Amalgamated Sugar Company where he stayed until his retirement 42 years later. During that time they had five children together: Todd, Chad, Jaren (deceased), Jeremy, and Holly. They later took in and raised their granddaughter, SheyAn, as their own.

In his retirement years, Gerry was a member of Burley First Christian Church where he served as Elder and Chairman of the Board. He was also Commander of American Legion Post 10. Gerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping in Donnelly, Idaho, where he spent a lot of summers with family. He loved feeding and watching the birds and squirrels.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Juanita Holbrook; and son, Jaren Travis Holbrook. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, Todd of Rupert, Chad (Pam) of Caldwell, and Jeremy of Boise; daughters, Holly Holbrook of Burley, and SheyAn Felthauser (Alex) of Rupert; brother, Bob (Diana) of Nampa; and sister, Diane (John) Ford of Council, Idaho.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff of Hospice Visions who came to help with Gerry at home. A special thanks to Karrie Gardner who was amazing to him and his family. Also thank you to Penny McCathron (sister-in-law), Kitty Haux, Philip Gonzalez, and Kelly James for all you have done for the family. A graveside service to honor Gerry will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Paul Cemetery, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

