ISP asks for the public’s help finding missing Idaho man

Murphy has been missing since 2018
Murphy has been missing since 2018(Idaho State Police)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen more than four years ago.

They say Michael Murphy was last seen in March 2018. Murphy last lived in the Lewiston/Clarkston area.

He is described as a Native American male around 6′2″ with brown hair and brown eyes with a medium build. Murphy was 26 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Idaho State Police Joe Lake has been working on the case since 2019.

“Michael was beloved by his family and friends, and it is our sincere hope that we can locate Michael and return him to his family,” he said.

ISP urges anyone with information on the case to call detectives at (208)-750-9350.

