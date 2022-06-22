Mondelez International acquires Clif Bar for $2.9 billion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Twin Falls’ most well-known businesses is poised for a change.

Mondelez International will be acquiring Clif Bar & Company in a $2.9 billion deal.

Well-known brands Oreo, Ritz and Cadbury are among the Mondelez portfolio and are marketed in more than 150 countries.

The company says they will continue to operate the Clif Bar & company business, including their facility in Twin Falls.

Clif Bar CEO Sally Grimes said: “Mondelez International is the right partner at the right time to support clif in our next chapter of growth.”

