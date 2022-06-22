Mondelez International acquires Clif Bar for $2.9 billion
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Twin Falls’ most well-known businesses is poised for a change.
Mondelez International will be acquiring Clif Bar & Company in a $2.9 billion deal.
Well-known brands Oreo, Ritz and Cadbury are among the Mondelez portfolio and are marketed in more than 150 countries.
The company says they will continue to operate the Clif Bar & company business, including their facility in Twin Falls.
Clif Bar CEO Sally Grimes said: “Mondelez International is the right partner at the right time to support clif in our next chapter of growth.”
