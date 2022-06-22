Advertisement

Remainder of Lower Salmon River set to close this Sunday

Messner with his spring chinook salmon July 2014
Messner with his spring chinook salmon July 2014(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced on Wednesday the remainder of the Lower Salmon River will close on June 26 for Chinook fishing.

The river from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek will be closed. IDFG says the Little Salmon River will remain open.

Click here to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries.

