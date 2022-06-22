Advertisement

Valley House Beyond Shelter breaks ground

After over a year of construction, Valley House's Beyond Shelter is nearly ready to open its doors(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After more than a year of planning and construction, Valley House’s Beyond Shelter facility is just about ready to open its doors.

The project faced many bumps in the road, as interruptions in the form of shipping delays and inflated costs delayed the project. The new project will have 15 units and can house 60 residents.

“It’s really exciting because it’s 15 more family units,” said Kim Spiers with Valley House. “We have 10 of them that are homeless shelter units and five of them are transitional.”

The 10 homeless shelter rooms will serve as a stopgap for those in need, with a plan for six-month stays.

The five transitional units are for stays closer to one year, where residents can use the time to find permanent housing opportunities.

Also on-site is a conference room, which will host skill-building seminars. Spiers says those seminars will teach good credit habits, career skills, and more.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting became ceremonial as more delays in construction have pushed the actual filling of rooms back until at least later this month.

“So three months ago, this was the expectation. It got put into the calendar for the chamber, it got put on the calendar for many people’s lives, so we thought, ‘you know what, let’s just have a celebration and a party anyway,’” said Spiers.

While the ceremony is a celebration, it also serves as a reminder.

The 15 units at Beyond Shelter have been filled since shortly after the signup period opened, which Spiers says highlights a problem in the Magic Valley.

“The average house price is about $385,000, something like that, and the average household income is like $50,000, so they don’t quite match,” she said.

According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, Idaho has around 2,300 people facing homelessness each day.

