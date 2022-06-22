Verizon is offering sign-on bonuses for new hires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a competitive job market, Verizon is offering sign-on bonuses in order to recruit the best talent available.

In a time when the cost of doing business is more expensive than in the past due to inflation, Verizon Wireless consumer retail vice-president for the Western Region Steven Keller said his company wants to put employees first. Verizon is hiring for more than 600 new retail jobs nationwide with signing bonuses of up to $2,500 for new retail sales representatives. The company has open positions throughout Idaho, including in Twin Falls and Boise.

“We have all heard the phrases the big quit, the big resignation. No company, no industry is immune to that,” said Steven Keller, the consumer VP with Verizon Wireless. “I think we have experienced those pressures as well, I think the difference with Verizon is we are a growing company and a reputable brand...All those things that go along with our brand are why we retain employees”.

Additionally, Keller said Verizon offers wages up to $20 an hour with commission and flexible schedules. He added Verizon is know for being military friendly, the top company for working mothers 13 years in a row, and 60% diversity in the workplace



