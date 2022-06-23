Advertisement

13 minutes of CPR by co-workers, first responders help save man’s life, doctors say

Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander is thanking his co-workers and first responders for helping save his life. (Source: KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Doctors in Las Vegas are praising the work of several people who came to the rescue of a man who went into cardiac arrest.

According to officials at the University Medical Center in Southern Nevada, Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander suffered a heart attack on June 15, and his co-workers jumped in along with calling first responders.

KVVU reports Oberlander’s fellow workers and paramedics performed 13 minutes of CPR, ultimately bringing him back from the dead and saving his life.

“He was dead. The odds of survival for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, especially if it’s prolonged, are extremely low. What saved his life was high-quality CPR,” said Dr. Colonel Jeremy Kilburn.

Paramedics rushed Oberlander to the hospital, where his emergency care continued.

“We took him to the lab, opened the blocked artery, and did the necessary supportive measures. Thankfully, he came around and got his consciousness back. We were able to get him out of the ventilator machine,” said Dr. Chowdhury Ahsan.

Oberlander was ultimately released from the UMC, and doctors said they would continue to work with him to improve his heart health.

“I’m very blessed and thankful that I work with good people that thought enough to save me,” Oberlander said. “The ironic thing is my wife teaches CPR. I think everyone should take the opportunity and get a CPR class.”

