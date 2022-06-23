2 yearling bull moose captured in Twin Falls; relocated to Fairfield

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured two yearling bull moose this past weekend.

The moose were then relocated to Fairfield near Couch Summit.

IDFG got reports of two moose that were in close proximity to Highway 30 on June 18, but were not able to locate them until the following day when a decision was made to relocate them in the interest of public safety.

Staff with Fish and Game believe the moose came from the South Hills. It is common for yearling moose to seek new areas during the late spring and early summer after being separated from the cow moose.

IDFG urges anyone who spots moose within their community to notify their local office.

