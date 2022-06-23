Advertisement

2 yearling bull moose captured in Twin Falls; relocated to Fairfield

Two yearling bull moose relocated from Twin Falls to Couch Summit, north of Fairfield, June 2022
Two yearling bull moose relocated from Twin Falls to Couch Summit, north of Fairfield, June 2022(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured two yearling bull moose this past weekend.

The moose were then relocated to Fairfield near Couch Summit.

IDFG got reports of two moose that were in close proximity to Highway 30 on June 18, but were not able to locate them until the following day when a decision was made to relocate them in the interest of public safety.

Staff with Fish and Game believe the moose came from the South Hills. It is common for yearling moose to seek new areas during the late spring and early summer after being separated from the cow moose.

IDFG urges anyone who spots moose within their community to notify their local office.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1

Latest News

A person pumping gas at a gas station
Idaho families not changing travel plans despite high gas prices
The price of gas is soaring here in Idaho. At $5.20 a gallon it is nearly 2 dollars more than a...
Idaho families not changing travel plans despite high gas prices
Verizon (Credit: Mike Mozart)
Verizon is offering sign-on bonuses for new hires
The program provides food to kids during the summer
Free meals to be made available to Idaho children over the summer