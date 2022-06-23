Albion boy punches ticket to national motocross championship

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Albion boy is gearing up for the national motocross championship in Tennessee this August. The journey to this point didn’t come without dedication, family support and sacrifice.

On any given day in Albion, you’ll see Braxton Adams training on his track.

The 8-year-old is fresh off a second place finish at Bunker Hill in Delta, Utah, where he punched his ticket to Loretta Lynn Ranch.

“It’s like a Super Bowl for motocross,” exclaimed Braxton.

Home of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship “is a pathway to the pro ranks for some riders but for others, it is a bucket list goal just to qualify for the prestigious AMA Championship event,” explained organizers of Loretta Lynn MX.

Adams represents one of 1,512 riders who qualified, out of more than 26,000. He’ll be racing in the 50cc class for 7-8 year-olds.

At the end of the Mid-West Regional Championship, he had to ask his parents if he qualified, because for Braxton this is fun.

“He’s out there doing his thing and I was excited, jumping up and down, he’d come off the track and he says did I get a ticket?” said Aynsley, his father. Who then replied, “I said, yeah bud you got second!”

The sport of motocross isn’t cheap.

“So this here is about $125 for 5 gallon,” Aynsley refers to the price of diesel for fueling the bike.

The journeys are long and the Adams family made some major sacrifices in order for Braxton to ride.

“We’ve had to sell the snowmobiles, sell the ski boat, sell everything and focus just on motocross,” Aynsley added.

Braxton is just in his second year of competition and don’t let his smile fool you. He’s aggressive on the track.

“Cutting them off in the corners,” the 8-year-old explained.

From his sister Shayley to cousin Kenyon, Braxton’s support runs deep.

“He doesn’t get out there and think of ‘I got to win, I got to compete’,” chimed in Braxton’s mother, Bobbie. “He just wants to go out there, ride his ride, do his thing and he just has fun while he’s doing it.”

The race is August 1-6.

Braxton would like to thank all of his sponsors and Cody Adams who keeps the shop running, while his parents can take him racing.

If you would like to donate, please send a check to Braxton Adams, PO Box 101, Albion, ID 83311 or Venmo @adamsfamily.

