CSI assistant to coach Boise State alumni team at The Basketball Tournament

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The formation of a Boise State alumni team in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is complete, and a familiar name will lead the team full of former Broncos in July.

The TBT is a single-elimination, 64-team tournament with a grand prize of $1 million. The 2022 edition will feature the first-ever Boise State alumni team, ‘Once A Bronco.’

Former Boise State and College of Southern Idaho player and current CSI women’s basketball assistant coach Reggie Larry will be the head coach of the squad.

Other than some travel ball experience, this is the first time Larry will be a head coach. Larry played 12 years of professional basketball overseas.

“This is something that I’m starting to get into now, something I want to work on and I think this is a perfect opportunity to continue to help me grow in this profession while also being a part of the alumni association that I’ve been a part of at Boise State for so long, so, yeah it was a no brainer,” Larry said.

Former CSI and Boise State player Montigo Alford is on the team.

The group will have a training camp in Boise in mid-July.

Once A Bronco received a seven seed in the New Mexico region and will play Team Challenge ALS, a two seed, in Albuquerque on July 18.

For more information, click here.

