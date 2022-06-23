Dead body found in the South Hills

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a dead body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening.

The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff’s office says foul play is not expected at this time.

KMVT will continue to monitor this case as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.