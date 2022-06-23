Advertisement

Dead body found in the South Hills

The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a dead body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening.

The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff’s office says foul play is not expected at this time.

KMVT will continue to monitor this case as more information becomes available.

