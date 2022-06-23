Idaho families not changing travel plans despite high gas prices

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The price of gas is soaring here in Idaho. At $5.20 a gallon it is nearly 2 dollars more than a year ago, according to AAA. However, despite high prices families are not changing their travel plans, but they are still wondering when they will see relief at the pump.

According to AAA Idaho, holiday travel will approach pre-pandemic levels, with nearly a 4% increase, or 1.7 million additional people, from a year ago. AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde calls it “revenge travel”.

“People are making up for lost time and trying to get even. With the pandemic they have realized sometimes things can be taken away, even things you take for granted like the ability to gather,” Conde said.

However, some travelers on Wednesday said the joy of travel doesn’t take away the pain at the pump.

“My tank to drive here, ¾ of a tank was like $75. I would normally fill it with $50,” said Lazarus Chavez who was traveling from Utah to Twin Falls with is wife Lisette.

Additionally, his wife said traveling this years requires a tight budget and the willingness to make some sacrifices.

“Especially with the travel we are not eating out, we are doing more sandwiches. Even camping out versus going to the hotel,” Lisette Chavez said.

Despite moves by the Biden Administration to tap into the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, and urging U.S. oil companies to step up production, many are still wondering why prices are still soaring.

“Well you have tight supplies globally. We have a situation where Russian crude oil is the pariah of the market, nobody wants to touch it. You have a situation where the market sees any of these behaviors and reacts by going up,” Conde said.

However, in recent weeks there has been a call for a gas tax holiday, not just here in Idaho, but federally.

“If we see the prices go down will they immediately go back up because we stir up more demand. There is a lot of unanswered questions there, ”Conde said.

However, when it comes to the gas tax holiday, the Chavez family said they would be in support of it.

“The hope is we do get that tax holiday that is coming up. It will help just a little bit,” said Lazarus Chavez.

