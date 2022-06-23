Advertisement

Idaho woman sentenced for attempted murder of husband

Rivero’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.
(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for attempted murder after prosecutors said she put a plastic bag over her husband’s head while he slept.

Fifth District Judge Michael Tribe said Mildred Nineth Rivero would be eligible for parole after serving at least four years of the sentence, The Times-News reported on Monday.

Rivero, of Burley, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge in March after prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges including strangulation and concealment or destruction of evidence.

Prosecutors said Rivero put the plastic bag over her partially paralyzed husband’s head while he slept in a reclining chair, and that she held him down as he struggled. The man survived, and later told police that he ripped a small hole in the bag and rolled out of his chair away from Rivero.

Rivero’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled

Latest News

The loans are made available as a result of the area's drought
8 Idaho counties qualify for disaster loans for small businesses
The Department of Interior logo
Local Idaho governments to receive millions from federal goverment
Livestock is a tradition in the Roe family
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Roe Livestock
Behind the Business: Always Developing Leaders
Behind the Business: Always Developing Leader