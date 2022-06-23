Advertisement

Ketchum City Council to debate over hotel settlement

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw says the string was pulled on the project a few years ago
Ketchum City Council(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ketchum City Council will be deciding Thursday what to do about its ”big hole in the ground.”

The matter has been an emotional subject for residents for many years now.

At tonight’s city council meeting, the council, Mayor, and members of the public will have the opportunity to express their feelings and thoughts about the proposed settlement agreement between the city of Ketchum and the Harriman hotel developer.

The hotel, located at the southeast corner of Main and River streets, was first approved in 2008 and is the subject of a $100 million tort claim by the developer against the city.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw says the string was pulled on the project a few years ago because the developer did not meet the obligations and deadlines attached to the project.

The developer cited certain funding that was lost due to COVID, but he would now like the project to be reinstated because new funding has been secured.

“What is faced by the council tonight is really a decision, do we reinstate previous entitlements, and close legal claims, including a $100 million tort claim against the city, and send out a timeline for completion, or do they send the project back to the drawing board, and ask for it to start from scratch,” Bradshaw said.

The public hearing is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m., but Bradshaw says it will go long as needed so the public can weigh in on the agenda item.

The project is approximately 149,000 square feet, with 79 hotel rooms, and 6 to 14 residential units.

