Advertisement

Local Idaho governments to receive millions from federal goverment

PILT payments began in 1978 and have distributed $10.8 billion to states
The Department of Interior logo
The Department of Interior logo(Department of Interior)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that 44 local governments in Idaho will receive $35.8 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes funding for 2022.

The money will compensate communities’ support of public lands, waters, and invests in police, schools, and road construction.

The payments, called PILT by the department, help defray costs associated with important community services. The payments are made for tax-exempt federal lands managed by agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and other departments.

Those payments also cover federal lands administered by agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and others and are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction as well as the population of either.

“This program is an important example of the federal government’s commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve. The nearly $550 million being distributed will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

PILT payments began in 1978 and have distributed $10.8 billion to states and U.S. territories since then.

Individual payments will vary from year to year and will change depending on acreage data updated annually.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home
The event on Saturday, June 18th, at Barnes and Noble has been partially canceled
Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled

Latest News

Idaho woman sentenced for attempted murder of husband
The loans are made available as a result of the area's drought
8 Idaho counties qualify for disaster loans for small businesses
Livestock is a tradition in the Roe family
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Roe Livestock
Behind the Business: Always Developing Leaders
Behind the Business: Always Developing Leader