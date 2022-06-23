Local Idaho governments to receive millions from federal goverment

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that 44 local governments in Idaho will receive $35.8 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes funding for 2022.

The money will compensate communities’ support of public lands, waters, and invests in police, schools, and road construction.

The payments, called PILT by the department, help defray costs associated with important community services. The payments are made for tax-exempt federal lands managed by agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and other departments.

Those payments also cover federal lands administered by agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and others and are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction as well as the population of either.

“This program is an important example of the federal government’s commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve. The nearly $550 million being distributed will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

PILT payments began in 1978 and have distributed $10.8 billion to states and U.S. territories since then.

Individual payments will vary from year to year and will change depending on acreage data updated annually.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.