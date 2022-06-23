Road work to begin June 27 in four Idaho counties

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin road work on June 27 in four southern Idaho counties.

The project will be to begin seal coating multiple portions of roadway in the region in a bid to preserve the pavement in Lincoln, Jerome, Twin Falls, and Gooding counties.

“Throughout the next month, we will sealcoat approximately 82 miles of highway,” said ITD Engineering Manager Travis Hitchcock. “The sealcoat will both protect the surface of the roadway and provide better traction for drivers.”

Work will take place on five highways in south-central Idaho.

• State Highway 24 (milepost 32 - 68)

• State Highway 25 (milepost 5 - 18)

• State Highway 46 (milepost 111 – 130)

• State Highway 50 (milepost 5 - 8)

• U.S. Highway 26 (milepost 139 - 150)

Traffic along these highways will be reduced to one lane. Both of the lanes will be open to traffic outside of the hours in which the work is being performed.

ITD says if you are driving along these highways, you should expect short delays and watch for the presence of flaggers and pilot cars during the day.

The project is expected to be done by the end of July.

