Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Roe Livestock

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just off Highway 30 in Filer, the Roe family has been working livestock for just a few generations.

“I’m a seventh and my son and my three daughters are all involved in the livestock industry,” said Phil Roe with Roe Livestock.

Roe and his family have spread their roots across the western United States. He auctioneers across the Pacific Northwest and his children have begun to stretch into fresh territory.

“We’re a small breeder of 100 registered cows, Angus and Hereford cows, and our daughter in Wyoming runs 450 commercial cows. We’re all involved in the beef program,” he said.

Roe says the livestock is constantly evolving, and through the years, he has learned to survive the changes by being nimble. He is using some tools that the Roes of seven generations ago would never have imagined.

“We have an internet Heffer sale in the fall. Our Heffers go to Alabama, Kansas, Oregon, all over. We’re thankful for that,” Roe said.

Roe has spent his life on the ranch. And as time passes, he has no interest in slowing down. His life in Filer has taught him that this lifestyle keeps him busy and fulfilled.

“Oh, it’s the people and looking at new genetics. And raising the kids, who would have thought you raise a bunch of kids and they get educated and they all come back in agriculture. That’s gratifying for my wife and I,” Roe said.

