St. Luke’s will soon be vaccinating young children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines now approved for young children, St. Luke’s will soon be able to vaccinate those six months to five years old.

St. Luke’s says it may take about a week or two until they are ready to push out COVID-19 vaccinations. For the Pfizer vaccine, the vaccine schedule includes three different doses to get through the series.

The dosage is one-tenth the size of what is given to an adult. For Moderna, it’s a two-dose series at one-fourth the strength of an adult dose.

Dr. Laura McGeorge with St. Luke’s says reducing the risk of severe infection is one of the multiple pros of getting vaccinated.

“The vaccine still reduced minor infections, which means less missing school, no need to cancel that upcoming vacation with grandma, parents don’t need to miss work because the kid is home sick with COVID,” McGeorge said.

McGeorge adds both the pros and cons of getting vaccinated are important conversations to have with your doctor.

Twin Falls and Blaine counties are at moderate risk for COVID-19 currently. All other counties in the South Central Public Health District are at minimal risk.

