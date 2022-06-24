52 weeks of preparedness: Dealing with utility leaks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s important to have tools readily available in case of leaks in your utilities, that’s according to officials with the Twin Falls County EMA.

They recommend an 8-inch crescent wrench to turn utilities off. Gas especially will need to be turned off if there is damage to your home, or it is leaking.

The best way to know if you have a gas leak is if you smell the gas. This can help prevent more damage or further safety hazards caused by this leak.

“That is one of the things we would like to incorporate is having that 8-inch crescent wrench, and making sure you have a tool in place, then notifying the utility companies and having them assist you,” said Jackie Frey with Twin Falls EMA.

When it comes time to turn utilities back on, homeowners and residents are not permitted to do so. Utility companies must be called.

