Advertisement

52 weeks of preparedness: Dealing with utility leaks

When it comes time to turn utilities back on, homeowners and residents are not permitted to do so
Keeping your utilities maintained during an emergency can be vital
Keeping your utilities maintained during an emergency can be vital(Source: WAFF)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s important to have tools readily available in case of leaks in your utilities, that’s according to officials with the Twin Falls County EMA.

They recommend an 8-inch crescent wrench to turn utilities off. Gas especially will need to be turned off if there is damage to your home, or it is leaking.

The best way to know if you have a gas leak is if you smell the gas. This can help prevent more damage or further safety hazards caused by this leak.

“That is one of the things we would like to incorporate is having that 8-inch crescent wrench, and making sure you have a tool in place, then notifying the utility companies and having them assist you,” said Jackie Frey with Twin Falls EMA.

When it comes time to turn utilities back on, homeowners and residents are not permitted to do so. Utility companies must be called.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

Latest News

Inflation will put a damper on many people's Fourth of July barbecues
Inflation will impact people’s Fourth of July
KMVT image of Twin Falls Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood expected to keep Twin Falls location open amid SCOTUS decision
The Idaho legislature has passed a number of restrictive abortion laws in the last two years
Restrictive new abortion laws in Idaho to take effect within the next month
Raul Labrador
Idaho AG nominee celebrates Roe v. Wade being overturned