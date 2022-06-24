Advertisement

AAA Idaho warns parents to be mindful of hot cars as summer heats up

As summer heats up, AAA Idaho reminds people of the dangers of hot cars for children
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On average, a child dies every seven days somewhere in the U.S. from being left in a hot car. 

While parents should always bring children with them into the store, even during a quick errand, to prevent the risk of serious injury or death, AAA encourages parents to teach their kids how to seek help if they have been accidentally left behind in a vehicle.

“To be clear, parents should never deliberately leave children unattended in a car, as that decision can have tragic consequences.

But if a child has been forgotten, they need to know that it’s okay to take action,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “Teach them how to unbuckle their car seat if they’ve been left in a vehicle, how to honk the horn, how to turn on emergency flashers or hazard lights, and how to unlock the front doors.”

AAA says that a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than that of an adult, and that a vehicle’s internal temperature can increase by 20 degrees or more in as little as ten minutes, even if the vehicle has been parked in the shade and with the windows cracked.

