Furry Friday: Quail

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Quail, a black lab.

Regular viewers may remember Quail, as he was featured on Furry Friday in May, and has now returned a month later.

Quail gets along well with others, including dogs and other cats. His personality also makes him an excellent hiking companion if you’re looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors this summer.

Debbie Blackwood of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter describes Quail as having a colorful personality and needing a family with an active lifestyle.

He is also very animated and will need exercise.

You can adopt Quail at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or call them at 208-736-2299.

