Hackers stole $100 million, crypto company says

For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of dollars at a time.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Hackers have stolen $100 million from California-based cryptocurrency firm Harmony, the company said Thursday.

The thieves hit a “bridge,” a program that allows the transfer of cryptocurrency.

It’s unclear who’s behind the heist.

Harmony tweeted Thursday night that they’re “working around the clock” in their investigation alongside the FBI and multiple cyber security firms.

Harmony joins a long list of cryptocurrency firms that have been plundered by hackers for millions of dollars at a time.

A tracking firm said hackers have stolen over $1 billion from cryptocurrency bridges this year alone.

