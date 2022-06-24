Idaho AG nominee celebrates Roe v. Wade being overturned

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Republican Attorney General candidate Raul Labrador is celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

In a statement, he said:

“Today is a momentous day in the history of our republic and the life of our constitution. The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Mississippi ameliorates a deep wrong and will save the lives of millions of unborn Americans.

As Justice Alito writes for the majority, ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.’

People of good will can disagree about many things but the fundamental guarantee of “life” given by our founding documents is beyond dispute. Now that this matter has been returned to the states, Idaho’s prudent legal protections for the unborn, embodied in the 2020 passage of SB 1385, will take full force of law within thirty days. But for now, we celebrate this momentous decision and what it means for millions of Americans not yet born.”

