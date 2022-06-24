Advertisement

Idaho will ban most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling

Under the trigger law, the person performing the abortion could face a felony prosecution punishable by up to five years in prison
(Source: MGN)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday triggers a 2020 Idaho law banning all abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest, or to protect the mother’s life.

That law takes effect 30 days after the court’s decision, negating the state’s current law allowing most abortions up to viability at about 24 weeks.

“Idaho has been at the forefront of enacting new laws to protect preborn babies,” Republican Gov. Brad Little said in a statement, noting he signed the 2020 trigger law.

“However, we fully acknowledge this monumental moment in our country’s history means we must confront what (we) know will be growing needs for women and families in the months and years ahead,” he said. “We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies.”

Under the trigger law, the person performing the abortion could face a felony prosecution punishable by up to five years in prison.

In cases of rape or incest, the law requires pregnant women to file a police report and provide a copy of the report to the provider prior to an abortion.

This year, lawmakers also passed a Texas-style ban prohibiting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and authorizing family members to sue medical providers for performing an abortion. That law is on hold following a challenge by Planned Parenthood. The Idaho Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in August.

If the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state’s Texas-style abortion ban, with Roe v. Wade now tossed aside, a medical provider who performs an abortion in Idaho could face a lawsuit and criminal charges.

Pregnant women in Idaho seeking abortions will have to travel out of state, with the nearest abortion providers in Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

Latest News

Idaho’s Crapo raises alarm over red flag laws
Idaho leaders are reacting after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade (Pexels)
Idaho leaders react to Roe v Wade being struck down
The Supreme Court of the United States
Idahoans react as Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v Wade
A shortage of lifeguards has yet to affect the Twin Falls City Pool
Shortage of lifeguards yet to affect Twin Falls and Lincoln County pools