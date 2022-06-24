Idahoans react as Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v Wade

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — people across the United States are bracing for the announcement from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether or not it will strike down Roe V. Wade….possibly as soon as tomorrow. However, some people here in Idaho are showing some mixed reactions to the country’s highest court potentially striking down the decision that protects women’s choice to have an abortion.

Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years. However, back in May, a leaked draft decision, backed by conservative judges, showed that the court intended to strike down the landmark ruling. Here in Idaho, State Representative Ilana Rubel questions whether Idahoans have an appetite for Roe v Wade being overturned.

“I think a lot of Idahoans would like to see fewer abortions, but they don’t think the heavy hand of government and banning it, and forcing women through unwanted pregnancies is the answer,” Rubel said.

In 2021, Idaho passed a law that prohibits abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected with an exception for rape incest and the life of the mother being threatened. In 2022, the law was amended to add private enforcement mechanisms against medical professionals who perform unlawful abortions. The law and its amendments would be triggered with the overturning of Roe v Wade.

“I don’t believe we (a country) have a moment to overturn the Roe decision just because we have conservative judges. I believe this is a kindness from god,” said Twin Falls pastor Paul Thompson.

Thompson is pro-life supporter and for many has advocated for Twin Falls to be a sanctuary city for the unborn , but he doesn’t believe the regulation of abortion is the answer for Idaho. Additionally, he doesn’t think Roe v Wade will stop abortions, as people will just flee to states where abortions are legal.

“Total out right, abolition of abortion is the only way to reduce abortion. I will be happy this may actually restrict the number of abortions in our city or state,” Thompson said.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, nearly 1,700 abortions were performed in Idaho in 2020, the highest in 10 years. Rubel questions if Idaho has the infrastructure in place, and is prepared, for if and when Roe v Wade is overturned.

“I think Idaho for a long time has been one of least family-friendly states. We are only one of four states that has no early childhood education, we have terrible access to childcare. It is really reaching critical points,” Rubel said.

