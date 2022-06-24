Advertisement

Idaho’s Crapo raises alarm over red flag laws

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho GOP Senator Mike Crapo issued a statement late Thursday night regarding the Senate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

In a statement, he said:

“We need to address the driving factors behind heinous acts of gun violence, which often come down to shortcomings in our mental health system.  As Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, I have been working with Committee members on policies to improve our mental health system, several of which were incorporated into the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.  These policies, which expand access to essential care by supporting telehealth options and creating more sites of service, are the types of bipartisan, targeted solutions that address root causes of gun violence.

“However, I have serious concerns with federal funds being used to help states establish ‘red flag laws.’  The Idaho Legislature already pushed back on federal overreach through ‘red flag laws’ and other regulatory efforts by passing the ‘Idaho Firearm and Firearm Accessories and Components Protection Act’ in 2021, which prevents all Idaho government entities from enforcing executive orders, federal laws, treaties, agency orders and rules of the U.S. government involving firearms, firearm components and accessories, or ammunition that conflict with the Idaho Constitution.  I support Idaho’s leadership in upholding the Second Amendment, as I commend those working to address violence in our communities to keep students safe.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

Latest News

Idaho will ban most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling
Idaho leaders are reacting after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade (Pexels)
Idaho leaders react to Roe v Wade being struck down
The Supreme Court of the United States
Idahoans react as Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v Wade
A shortage of lifeguards has yet to affect the Twin Falls City Pool
Shortage of lifeguards yet to affect Twin Falls and Lincoln County pools