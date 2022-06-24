Idaho’s Crapo raises alarm over red flag laws

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho GOP Senator Mike Crapo issued a statement late Thursday night regarding the Senate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

In a statement, he said:

“We need to address the driving factors behind heinous acts of gun violence, which often come down to shortcomings in our mental health system. As Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, I have been working with Committee members on policies to improve our mental health system, several of which were incorporated into the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. These policies, which expand access to essential care by supporting telehealth options and creating more sites of service, are the types of bipartisan, targeted solutions that address root causes of gun violence.

“However, I have serious concerns with federal funds being used to help states establish ‘red flag laws.’ The Idaho Legislature already pushed back on federal overreach through ‘red flag laws’ and other regulatory efforts by passing the ‘Idaho Firearm and Firearm Accessories and Components Protection Act’ in 2021, which prevents all Idaho government entities from enforcing executive orders, federal laws, treaties, agency orders and rules of the U.S. government involving firearms, firearm components and accessories, or ammunition that conflict with the Idaho Constitution. I support Idaho’s leadership in upholding the Second Amendment, as I commend those working to address violence in our communities to keep students safe.”

