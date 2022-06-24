Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital earns new trauma designation

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital has earned a Level IV trauma designation.

The hospital says the new designation allows them to provide better care for patients.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Bureau of Emergency Management Services and Preparedness gave the designation, which the hospital calls a major milestone for the hospital and community.

A Level IV designation means that hospitals can provide advanced trauma life support to patients while evaluating and stabilizing them before being transferring them to a higher-level trauma center.

