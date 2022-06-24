Planned Parenthood expected to keep Twin Falls location open amid SCOTUS decision

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ruling from the Supreme Court Friday will no doubt have an impact on Planned Parenthood here in Idaho.

The organization has already closed down its Boise clinic, but in a press conference Friday, officials from the organization say the closing of the Boise clinic had nothing to do with the anticipation of the decision from the court.

They say the two remaining clinics in the state, including the location in Twin Falls, are expected to remain open, even after the restrictive Senate Bill 1385 goes into effect.

