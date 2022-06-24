Advertisement

Planned Parenthood expected to keep Twin Falls location open amid SCOTUS decision

KMVT image of Twin Falls Planned Parenthood
KMVT image of Twin Falls Planned Parenthood(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ruling from the Supreme Court Friday will no doubt have an impact on Planned Parenthood here in Idaho.

The organization has already closed down its Boise clinic, but in a press conference Friday, officials from the organization say the closing of the Boise clinic had nothing to do with the anticipation of the decision from the court.

They say the two remaining clinics in the state, including the location in Twin Falls, are expected to remain open, even after the restrictive Senate Bill 1385 goes into effect.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The misuse of public lands has forced their closure in parts of the state
Public land misuse forces closures in Idaho
The confirmation was made by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday
Body found in the South Hills
The crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday
Gooding County crash injures 1
Crash in Gooding County (image credit: Lisa Burrell)
Gooding County Sheriffs confirm deputy injured in crash
SWAT with the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office responded to Mountain Home Tuesday night
A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

Latest News

Keeping your utilities maintained during an emergency can be vital
52 weeks of preparedness: Dealing with utility leaks
Inflation will put a damper on many people's Fourth of July barbecues
Inflation will impact people’s Fourth of July
The Idaho legislature has passed a number of restrictive abortion laws in the last two years
Restrictive new abortion laws in Idaho to take effect within the next month
Raul Labrador
Idaho AG nominee celebrates Roe v. Wade being overturned