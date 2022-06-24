Advertisement

Restrictive new abortion laws in Idaho to take effect within the next month

SB 1385 will become the law of the land in 30 days
The Idaho legislature has passed a number of restrictive abortion laws in the last two years
The Idaho legislature has passed a number of restrictive abortion laws in the last two years(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning, leaving states with the power to make their own laws regarding the legality of abortion.

Multiple laws were passed over the last two years regarding abortion in Idaho, including a fetal heartbeat bill in 2021, and the more restrictive Senate Bill 1385.

We wanted to know which law supersedes the other, now that the Supreme Court has made its decision.

According to University of Idaho law professor Richard Seamon, Senate Bill 1385 will become the law of the land in 30 days, as other bills were meant for other outcomes in anticipation of Friday’s decision.

“The thought was that there was sort of contingency planning. The Idaho Legislature wrote the more restrictive law so that it would take precedence over the fetal heartbeat law recognizing that there would be two possible scenarios,” Seamon said.

This means that all abortions with the exception of rape, incest, or a life-threatening case to the mother will be outlawed once the law goes into effect.

